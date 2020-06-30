FS / FT: 2018 Mac Mini i5, 256gb SSD, 32gb RAM, warranty thru 4/2021

T

Tweak155

Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
648
Titled for sale. Warranty through 4/22/2021. I upgraded the RAM myself from the base 8gb that was included - I will include the original RAM for warranty purposes or do whatever you want with them (2x4gb). Original box and materials included.

Pics

$950 shipped. Will only sell to an established trader with history due to dollar amount.

Would consider a deal towards a SFF pc that has a full wattage CPU (65w+) and a dedicated video card (GTX 1050+, rx 550+). The tower can not be any more than 12" deep and can lay on side so it is not tall.

Heatware in sig (100+) Tweak155

http://imgur.com/a/t9QNCkZ
 
