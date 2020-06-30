FS / FT: 2018 Mac Mini i5, 256gb SSD, 32gb RAM, warranty thru 4/2021

Titled for sale. Warranty through 4/22/2021. I upgraded the RAM myself from the base 8gb that was included - I will include the original RAM for warranty purposes or do whatever you want with them (2x4gb). Original box and materials included.shipped. Will only sell to an established trader with history due to dollar amount.Would consider a deal towards a SFF pc that has a full wattage CPU (65w+) and a dedicated video card (GTX 1050+, rx 550+). The tower can not be any more than 12" deep and can lay on side so it is not tall.Heatware in sig (100+) Tweak155