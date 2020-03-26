FS/FT 2016 Macbook Pro 15 excellent shape - price drop

S

sam_fisher

Gawd
Joined
Jul 20, 2004
Messages
714
Super clean MacBook Pro with only 40 battery cycles. No dents, dings, or scratches. From nonsmoking home. Comes with original box and chargers.

i7 2.7 ghz
16gb Ram
512gb SSD
Radeon Pro 455
Touchbar
40 Battery Cycles

$1100. Or trade for an Dell XPS 15 of similar specs.
 

Attachments

Last edited:
Cerulean

Cerulean

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 27, 2006
Messages
9,264
What GPU does this laptop have? Does it have an NVIDIA GPU? Which one?
 
S

sam_fisher

Gawd
Joined
Jul 20, 2004
Messages
714
Nope. I have a butt load of digital games I’ve bought through the years. Not so many on the Xbox one
 
R

rc3ilynt

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 3, 2014
Messages
256
I'm in the same boat. Love what Microsoft is doing by bringing it's library to PC with game pass but makes me question why I need an Xbox now and should trade up for a PS4.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top