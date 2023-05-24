  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS/FT 14700k combo and 7800XT

Selling a couple things to make room. Also willing to trade for 9700X and/or Intel ARC B580 card

1) Intel combo - $400 shipped
i7 14700k, ASRock Z790 Nova, 32GB Gskill DDR5 Royal 7600mt/s CL36 (F5-7600J3646G16GX2-TR5S). Has windows 10/11 pro key associated. Works great, original boxes, always run with updated microcode. Comes with CPU bracket.

2) 7800XT - $350 shipped
Powercolor 7800XT 16GB Hellhound, original box, used as a test card for new systems so it’s barely been gamed on.

IMG_2003.jpegIMG_2004.jpegIMG_2002.jpegIMG_2001.jpeg





Prefer paypal. Heat here.


This is a collection of extra parts that were picked up when I was troubleshooting a dead 9700X. Barely used.

ASRock B650M-HDV/M.2
Ryzen 5 7600 w/stock cooler
32GB Klevv DDR5 6400 CL32 A-dies (does not run at 6400 1:1, unsurprisingly) KD5AGUA80-64A320H
Windows 10/11 Pro key attached, all boxes and accessories accounted for.

$350 shipped SOLD.
 
Re-added the AMD combo, willing to trade for a 14700K or KF as well.
 
Quick Q on the Corsair, is it the one where slots for cables are on side of PSU?
 
That combo deal is niceeee. I would jump on it if I didn't just build almost the same thing.
 
LigTasm said:
Last combo I have, reclaimed from someone I built it for that owed me money.


$500 shipped
- Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- MSI X670E Gaming Plus Wifi
- 32GB Klevv 6400mhz CL32 A-dies (with RGB)
- Windows 10 Pro OEM key, can upgrade to 11 Pro if you want
- AM5 contact frame thing
- Original boxes and accessories included




Prefer paypal. Heat here.

This combo still available? I'll take it if it is still available.
 
MahoganySoapbox said:
Just saying, if you leave up items & prices it helps others track market trends and differentiate sellers.
I can do that in the future, I'll just remove the pictures and spoiler the old stuff.

New items added.
 
Added another combo, when one sells I'll keep the other.
 
Does it have to be a Ryzen? I have a FX-8320 + mobo + 32gb ram I would sell for cheap like a hundy shipped. Not great by any means, but for kids or office/student stuff would be fine. Would throw in a 60 or 80 gb (I honestly don't remember which) SSD and heatsink in.... or I could just ship the whole system / case + PSU everything for a little more. This was my esxi test box and I don't think I've turned it on in over a year. Black Antec Sonata Evo case. DVD drive even!
 
Burticus said:
Does it have to be a Ryzen? I have a FX-8320 + mobo + 32gb ram I would sell for cheap like a hundy shipped. Not great by any means, but for kids or office/student stuff would be fine. Would throw in a 60 or 80 gb (I honestly don't remember which) SSD and heatsink in.... or I could just ship the whole system / case + PSU everything for a little more. This was my esxi test box and I don't think I've turned it on in over a year. Black Antec Sonata Evo case. DVD drive even!
I already have a B450m board and 16GB of DDR4 along with a Ryzen 3 1200 that has a dead memory channel, hence the need for a Ryzen chip. Thanks though.


stinger608 said:
illaghee has a couple of Ryzen's up for sale.

Although the 2700X might be sold.

https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-amd-1700x-2700x.2038156/

He has the 1700X up for $25 shipped. Pretty good deal.
I PM'd him a few days ago about these but I don't think he logs in much.
 
