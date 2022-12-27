FS: Free + Shipping - FX-8320E + Gigabyte 990FXA + 16 GB RAM

Just pay shipping for a FX-8320E, Gigabyte 990FXA motherboard, and 16 GB of mixed frequency DDR3 RAM. Will throw in what seems like a HD 7730 if someone wants a GPU as well. CPU, motherboard and RAM were tested by booting into Windows 10 and running a internet browser and CPU-Z. Includes I/O shield and crappy heatsink in the picture below.Will not sell to business or someone looking to resell parts.Heat: Blackbird0147