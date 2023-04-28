FS: Fractal Ion+ 760P PSU

Gigantopithecus
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2009
- Messages
- 1,696
Payment's via PayPal F&F only. My 19-year-old, 386-0-0 Heatware account is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to Happy to also share my work contact information and cell number for your peace of mind. Prefer to sell to established forum members with some Heatware record.
- Fractal Ion+ 760P PSU - More info at https://www.fractal-design.com/products/power-supplies/ion/ion-platinum-760w/black/ Was in my daily driver for about two years and spent the last year sitting on the spare parts shelf. Tested it out this morning and it still works great as expected. Comes in the original box with all cables. $55 shipped to Mountain time, $60 to Pacific and Central times, $65 to Eastern time.
SOLD ITEMS BELOW:
- SOLD Quantity 2 SanDisk Ultra 1TB NVMe SSDs - Specific model is SDSSDH3N-T100. Both manufactured July 2021, both bought August 2021. One has 3.5TB written and the other has 8.5TB written. Both work great, simply upgraded the laptop they were in a few months ago when SSDs were super cheap. $50 shipped for the pair; will not split up.
- SOLD Seasonic Focus GX-750 (SSR-750FX) PSU - Used, works great. Ran my Linux desktop for a couple years (light use). Includes all cables. $55 shipped to Mountain time, $60 shipped to Pacific and Central time zones, $65 shipped to Eastern time.
