FS: Fluke 123 Scopemeter

A

alxlwson

You Know Where I Live
Joined
Aug 25, 2013
Messages
6,943
2ch 20MHz.
Comes with case, power supply, two sets of probes(one still sealed), and a new battery. LCD has some flaking outside of the actual screen area, which is common on these. Unit works perfectly otherwise, and I have checked it against my new 125b/s and readings are identical.

Looking for 300 or trade for a PS4 Pro.
IMG_20200419_113444.jpg
IMG_20200419_113412.jpg
IMG_20200419_112923.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top