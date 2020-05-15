FS Fitbit Charge 3 (NIB), Samsung Wireless Charging Port Battery (NIB), Dbrand Note 10+ Case

K

Kenjiwing

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 6, 2009
Messages
3,705
Got these both brand new never used.

1589569105488.png


Fitbit charge 3 NIB unopened. Black classic band - $80 shipped
https://www.amazon.com/Fitbit-Fitness-Activity-Graphite-Included/dp/B07FTN21JL

Samsung wireless charger portable battery - $40 shipped
https://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/m...harger-portable-battery--pink-eb-u1200cpelus/

Samsung USB C to USB -A Cable (OEM NIB) $15 shipped

Dbrand Note 10+ Grip Case (NIB) $15 shipped
https://dbrand.com/shop/grip/galaxy-note-10-plus-cases

IMG_1641.JPG

PM Me if you want anything Heatware is kenjiwing 65+ reviews with 10+ years of trading
 
