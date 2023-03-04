FS: Fire HD 8 tablet 10th Gen 2020, Lenovo Smart Tab M8

Heatware: kyang357
Fire HD 8 10th gen 2020
2GB ram, 32GB storage
just the tablet
no charger or cable
good condition
used with fire toolkit, accidentally updated firmware to 7.3.2.2 (oof)
Looking for $20 shipped
Lenovo Smart Tab M8 Iron Grey (2nd gen ?)
2gb ram, 32gb storage
great/excellent condition
metal case, solid feel, like the OG Nexus
retail box with unused accessories (charger, cable, dock)
Looking for $30 shipped
- Free USPS / UPS shipping within USA
- Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
- Send your Paypal email for an invoice
