FS: EVGA Z690 Classified (Sold)

EVGA Z690 Classified motherboard in great condition. Purchased 8/2022. Comes from a smoke free home, and always used in a well ventilated case with zero overclocking (XMP only). Comes in original box with all accessories including a new Thermalright cpu contact frame in original box with thermal paste. The original cpu mechanism will be included as well, but is not attached to the board as I was running a Thermalright contact frame at the time of disassembly. Board will be packaged in original box and packaging and has zero damage besides a few light scratches above the red "classified" wording to the upper right (see photo). I was running a 12900K at the time I put into storage, and is compatible with the 13th gen Intel processors as well, and possibly the 14th gen at a later date when bios are released.I am willing to sell to established members with good heatware and accept Paypal only. $190 shipped Paypal friends and family if using normal Paypal methods then I ask you to cover those fees. I have heatware under Niner21.