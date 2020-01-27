FS: EVGA Z390 Dark + i7 8700k, Gigabye C246 + Xeon 2176G ES, XSPC 360mm Radiators

EVGA Z390 Dark with original box and all accessories + i7 8700k.



The 8700k is a delid I bought from a friend. I never pushed it very hard; ran it at a 4.7GHz all core overclock. It would boot and everything worked at 5GHz, but I never used it for prolonged periods at 5GHz, so I cannot vouch for its stability at 5GHz.



Will keep this if the C246 + Xeon ES sells first



$525 shipped



Gigabyte C246-WU4 motherboard with Xeon 2176G ES and 12GB DDR4 2400 (3x4GB)



The Xeon, though being an ES, identifies the chip in BIOS and CPUID as a 2176G, not the usual 0000 that ES' tend to show. Has been working as a Plex server and secondary gaming system with no issues/crashes/etc. Will hit 4.7GHz single thread and 4.3GHz all core AVX or not. Essentially an 8700k in clock speeds and in performance.



Will keep this setup if the Z390 Dark setup sells first.



$375 shipped



XSPC TX360 (thin) radiator - Has a few bent fins here and there, but works normally. It is currently in the loop cooling the Radeon VII.



$45 shipped



XSPC EX360 radiator - Some scratches on the lower end tank, works normally.



$45 shipped



All prices are OBO and include shipping + insurance to the Continental US.



Heat is under Captindecisive