FS: EVGA Z390 Dark + i7 8700k, Gigabye C246 + Xeon 2176G ES, XFX Radeon 5700, XSPC 360mm Radiators

EVGA Z390 Dark with original box and all accessories + i7 8700k.



The 8700k is a delid I bought from a friend. I never pushed it very hard; ran it at a 4.7GHz all core overclock. It would boot and everything worked at 5GHz, but I never used it for prolonged periods at 5GHz, so I cannot vouch for its stability at 5GHz.



Will keep this if the C246 + Xeon ES sells first



$450 shipped



Gigabyte C246-WU4 motherboard with Xeon 2176G ES and 12GB DDR4 2400 (3x4GB)



The Xeon, though being an ES, identifies the chip in BIOS and CPUID as a 2176G, not the usual 0000 that ES' tend to show. Has been working as a Plex server and secondary gaming system with no issues/crashes/etc. Will hit 4.7GHz single thread and 4.3GHz all core AVX or not. Essentially an 8700k in clock speeds and in performance.



Will keep this setup if the Z390 Dark setup sells first.



$325 shipped



XFX AMD Radeon RX 5700 - Reference style with blower; currently has a 5700XT blower on it with IC Diamond paste and Gelid 12w/mk pads, will include the original as well. Very light use, mostly run on the desktop and at stock clocks with a 935mv undervolt.



$275 shipped



XSPC EX360 radiator - Has a few light scratches on the lower end tank (cosmetic only), otherwise works perfectly.



$45 shipped



All prices are OBO and include shipping + insurance to the Continental US.



Heat is under Captindecisive