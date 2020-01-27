FS: EVGA Z390 Dark + i7 8700k, Gigabye C246 + Xeon 2176G ES, AMD Radeon VII w/EKWB, EK Pump + Res, Radiators etc.

EVGA Z390 Dark with original box and all accessories + i7 8700k.



The 8700k is a delid I bought from a friend. I never pushed it very hard; ran it at a 4.7GHz all core overclock. It would boot and everything worked at 5GHz, but I never used it for prolonged periods at 5GHz, so I cannot vouch for its stability at 5GHz.



Will keep this if the C246 + Xeon ES sells first



$525 shipped



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Gigabyte C246-WU4 motherboard with Xeon 2176G ES and 12GB DDR4 2400 (3x4GB)



The Xeon, though being an ES, identifies the chip in BIOS and CPUID as a 2176G, not the usual 0000 that ES' tend to show. Has been working as a Plex server and secondary gaming system with no issues/crashes/etc. Will hit 4.7GHz single thread and 4.3GHz all core AVX or not. Essentially an 8700k in clock speeds and in performance.



Will keep this setup if the Z390 Dark setup sells first.



$375 shipped



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



AMD Radeon VII with EKWB Nickel + Acetal and backplate (RGB removed) and GPU/HBM coldplate lapped to the copper. Using IC Diamond 24k paste, and Gelid 12w/mk pads all around. Runs on a 2050MHz core overclock @ 1110mv daily, memory at 1200MHz with +20% power level. Rock solid stable at these settings and has more room if you wanted to push it further on water. Able to run 960mv undervolt at stock settings.



Using the TX360 thin radiator with the DDC 3.2 PWM temps on the 2050MHz core overclock at 1110mv see junction temps hit a high of 81C with GPU/HBM/VRMs never exceeding 55C. This is in a small sized mid tower case, in a case with better airflow, temps are likely to drop a few more degrees. At stock settings with the 960mv undervolt, it sees a max junction of ~64C with the other temps hovering in the low 40's. Likely some room for improvement with a better radiator as well. For a short period of time it was running with Conductonaut liquid metal paste, but swapped out for the IC Diamond and the temps with the IC Diamond are the same as they were on the liquid metal.



I can include the stock cooler if desired, but mine came with a really poor stock cooler, it will hit 110C junction temps even with the 960mv undervolt even with washer mod and better pads. The coldplate needs some leveling on the stock cooler to be more efficient if you want it/want to use it.



$525 shipped



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



EKWB EK-XRES 140 DDC 3.2 PWM Elite (incl. pump) - Works perfectly, keep it running at ~2000-2500rpm (4400rpm max).



$125 shipped



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



XSPC TX360 (thin) radiator - Has a few bent fins here and there, but works normally. It is currently in the loop cooling the Radeon VII.



$45 shipped



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



XSPC EX360 radiator - Some scratches on the lower end tank, works normally.



$45 shipped



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Currently I have a loop setup with the Radeon VII with the pump and the TX360. Includes EK black compression fittings and some 45 and double 45 adapters. Will also throw in all of the other hose, fittings, etc. that I have if you want to buy it all as a setup and make a better deal on it.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



All prices are OBO and include shipping + insurance to the Continental US.



Heat is under Captindecisive