FS: EVGA Z390 Dark + i7 8700k, AMD Radeon VII w/EKWB, EK Pump + Res, Radiators etc.

EVGA Z390 Dark with original box and all accessories + i7 8700k.



The 8700k is a delid I bought from a friend. I never pushed it very hard; ran it at a 4.7GHz all core overclock. It would boot and everything worked at 5GHz, but I never used it for prolonged periods at 5GHz, so I cannot vouch for its stability at 5GHz.



$525 shipped



AMD Radeon VII with EKWB Nickel + Acetal and backplate (RGB removed) and GPU/HBM coldplate lapped to the copper. Using IC Diamond paste, and Gelid 12w/mk pads all around. Runs on a 2050MHz core overclock @ 1110mv daily, memory at 1200MHz with +20% power level. Rock solid stable at these settings and has more room if you wanted to push it further on water. Able to run 960mv undervolt at stock settings.



$525 shipped



EKWB EK-XRES 140 DDC 3.2 PWM Elite (incl. pump) - Works perfectly, keep it running at ~2000-2500rpm (4400rpm max).



$125 shipped



XSPC TX360 (thin) radiator - Has a few bent fins here and there, but works normally. It is currently in the loop cooling the Radeon VII.



$45 shipped



XSPC EX360 radiator - Some scratches on the lower end tank, works normally.



$45 shipped



Currently I have a loop setup with the Radeon VII with the pump and the TX360. Includes EK black compression fittings and some 45 and double 45 adapters. Will also throw in all of the other hose, fittings, etc. that I have if you want to buy it all as a setup and make a better deal on it.



All prices are OBO and include shipping + insurance to the Continental US.



Heat is under Captindecisive