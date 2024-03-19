FS: eVGA Z370 FTW mobo, ES 8700T CPU, Corsair RGB Fan Kit w/ Commander Pro and LED strips, RAM, + More

Buyer must have active account here and some form of feedback, heat preferred

Prices include shipping and tracking unless noted

All items in good working condition unless otherwise noted

I ship by the next business day, after payment is made

Fee free payments only, or local pickup.

No trades at this time - need to sell things down not collect more

For Sale - Updated 3-19-24

eVGA Z370 FTW Motherboard -

Has the most current bios on it, works great. Comes with I/O plate, SLI bridge, original printed manual, and I believe a driver cd. Box is not original. Ships packaged well in a anti static bag. Tested working. Awesome board with LED readout on it!

Price: $115 shipped to your door

Intel 8700T 1151 ES CPU ( QN8J)

- 1.6 ghz base clock. Engineering sample, 35w part. Excellent for a server. 6 core 12 thread. Tested on a Gigabyte and evga motherboard as well as Asus.

Price: $50 to your door obo

Corsair 120mm Fans x 3 M/N RWF0041 12V 0.225A Part # 31-005994

- These are identical to what comes on the Corsair 360 AIO Elite Capellix - I bought these for a push pull setup. At the time Corsair did not sell these separate, only with the kit. If you are OCD and want the identical fans for this kit, these are it, and push pull worked fine. $40 shipped obo

Corsair RGB lighting and fan lot - This gets sold together -

This is a lot of used items, that include the retail boxes. Was used for under a year, with filters on all fans. This is a lot of 4 fans total and everything that comes with them (lighting node pro etc) and the LED magnetic strip expansion kit. Everything works as it should may have some dust on them as they were used. I have linked everything below

Corsair LL120 3 x 120mm fan RGB kit WITH lighting Node Pro Link to Corsair Site Model # CO-9050072-WW

Corsair LL120 120 mm RGB fan x 1 (identical to what is in the fan kit above) Model # CO-9050071-WW

Corsair RGB LED Lighting PRO expansion kit - (4 x magnetic strips, 2 x extension cables) Link to Corsair Site Model #CL-8930002

This entire kit will ship together. Items will be in retail boxes. $70 shipped. Also listed locally.



