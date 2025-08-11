FS: EVGA Supernova 1000G2 80 Plus Gold PSU, Yi M1 Mirrorless Digital Camera Kit

Purchased this about 5 years ago on this forum, this power supply has been used in my 12900k and 13900k system with no issues. A modular power supply, it comes with the mobo, 2x CPU, 2x VGA (for a total of 3x connectors), SATA and Molex. Only moved on from it due to upgrading a new setup last year.
EVGA 1000 G2 80 Plus PSU - $85 shipped, PayPal F&F only please.
Yi M1 Mirrorless Camera with 12-40mm & 42MM lenses:
Bought this here on the forums a few years back and had no issues with it. I've since purchased two third party batteries with an external charger. You can still charge the battery inside the camera with the included USB cable though. Comes with original box, manual, two lenses (it never came with lense covers for the camera and one of the lenses), 2 batteries and the charger for the battery. The Yi app is no longer available, so no smart features like Bluetooth, etc., just point and shoot. The camera takes a full size SD card or Micro-SD with an adapter.
Yi M1 Mirrorless Camera Kit - $125 shipped OBO. PayPal F&F, please. Price includes shipping.
