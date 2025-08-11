FS: EVGA Supernova 1000G2 80 Plus Gold PSU, BNIB Nintendo Alarmo, Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot Xbox/PC Gamepad, Yi M1 Mirrorless Digital Camera Kit

Purchased this about 5 years ago on this forum, this power supply has been used in my 12900k and 13900k system with no issues. A modular power supply, it comes with the mobo, 2x CPU, 2x VGA (for a total of 3x connectors), SATA and Molex. Only moved on from it due to upgrading to AM5 last year.
EVGA 1000 G2 80 Plus PSU - $85 shipped, PayPal F&F only please.
Brand new Nintendo Alarmo. Kiddos have no interest in this so up for sale. These are $110 new, save on price and tax. Brand new in box:
Brand new Nintendo Alarmo - $100 shipped, PayPal F&F only please.
Up for sale is my Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot PC/Xbox game pad. It has a pretty cool feature where you can rotation the sticks and buttons to convert from the standard layout to a 6-button with dpad configuration. Also has adjustable triggers locks, support for multiple profiles, PC connectivity with the 2.4Ghz dongle and Bluetooth, and Xbox connectivity via USB-C. Comes with the controller itself, dongle and original box. Battery is built in and still holds a great charge.
Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot - $70 shipped. PayPal F&F, please. Price includes shipping.
Yi M1 Mirrorless Camera with 12-40mm & 42MM lenses:
Bought this here on the forums a few years back and had no issues with it. I've since purchased two third party batteries with an external charger. You can still charge the battery inside the camera with the included USB cable though. Comes with original box, manual, two lenses (it never came with lense covers for the camera and one of the lenses), 2 batteries and the charger for the battery. The Yi app is no longer available, so no smart features like Bluetooth, etc., just point and shoot. The camera takes a full size SD card or Micro-SD with an adapter.
Yi M1 Mirrorless Camera Kit - $125 shipped. PayPal F&F, please. Price includes shipping.
