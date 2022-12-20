FS: EVGA Supernova 1000 Watt T2 PSU. 80 Plus Titanium - New, but opened the box

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/52718/to
I would appreciate buyers to have good Heatware feedback as well, thank you!
Prices are paid via Paypal Goods and Services
(See my previous For Sale thread performance: https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-tw...aterblocks-for-a-2080ti-and-a-3090fe.2017221/)

EVGA Supernova 1000T2 PSU. 80 Plus Titanium - New, never installed in a PC. I bought this PSU new and cut the box seal open some time ago, but never installed the PSU in a PC.
I mind as well take the PSU out and take a picture of it.
$215 $175 >> $160 Shipped
PXL_20230104_231240425.jpg


PXL_20230104_231342714.jpg



SOLD: Intel Core i9 7900x / 10Core CPU. Socket 2066.
SOLD: ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex motherboard (No RAM included). Comes in original box and accessories.
SOLD: EK-FB ASUS ROG R6E RGB Monoblock - Nickel
SOLD: ASUS Rampage IV Extreme with Intel i7 3960x and 16GB (4x4GB) Gskill RAM to Ducrider748
SOLD: Hardware Labs BlackIce Extreme Quad 140mm Radiator without fans to Ducrider748
SOLD: Swiftech MCP35x / DDC bare standalone pump to Ducrider748
SOLD: Brand New in Box Elgato Game Capture HD 60 S (Model 1GC109901004)
SOLD: Intel DZ77BH-55K Motherboard. Comes with Intel Xeon E3-1230V2 CPU and 32GB (4x8GB) Corsair XMS3 DDR3 RAM.

Went to eBay: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X - 16 Cores, 32 Threads 4.7GHz Max, 3.5GHz base clocks (Zen 2 socket AM4) - Sold for $315
Went to eBay: ASUS Maximus VI Hero with Intel i5 4670K and 16GB GSkill (4x4GB) RAM.

Thanks for looking!
 

Bump.. Some price drops. 1 item sold, 2 items sold to Ducrider748's WTB thread.
 
Bump, combo deal for ASUS ROG APEX motherboard + i9 7900X CPU + EK monoblock
 
Bump - added PSU, Sold Intel 7900 / Asus ROG / Monoblock combo

Relisting PSU, I listed it for too low. (I paid over $300 for this new, sorry).
 
