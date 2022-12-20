FS: EVGA Supernova 1000 T2 PSU. 80 Plus Titanium - Open box



I would appreciate buyers to have good Heatware feedback as well, thank you!

Prices are paid via Paypal Goods and Services (damn you 1099-K rules) Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/52718/to

(See my previous For Sale thread performance: https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-tw...aterblocks-for-a-2080ti-and-a-3090fe.2017221/

EVGA Supernova 1000T2 PSU. 80 Plus Titanium - Open box, but never used. - $120 shipped

SOLD: Intel Core i9 7900x / 10Core CPU. Socket 2066.

SOLD: ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex motherboard (No RAM included). Comes in original box and accessories.

SOLD: EK-FB ASUS ROG R6E RGB Monoblock - Nickel

SOLD: ASUS Rampage IV Extreme with Intel i7 3960x and 16GB (4x4GB) Gskill RAM to

SOLD: Hardware Labs BlackIce Extreme Quad 140mm Radiator without fans to

SOLD: Swiftech MCP35x / DDC bare standalone pump to

SOLD: Brand New in Box Elgato Game Capture HD 60 S (Model 1GC109901004)

SOLD: Intel DZ77BH-55K Motherboard. Comes with Intel Xeon E3-1230V2 CPU and 32GB (4x8GB) Corsair XMS3 DDR3 RAM.

Went to eBay: