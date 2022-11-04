FS:EVGA RTX 3800 FTW3 Ultra Gaming and a Seasonic 750 Prime Gold

Like the title says.The video card is less than a year old and I am selling it after picking up a 3090 Strix that I could not pass up for my Asus Strix build. She runs perfectly and has never been overclocked or mined on ( I am a 62 year old gamer is all) and has the remaining warranty. It did a great job driving my two screens and playing COD at 3440x1600. You will not be disappointed.The power supply is around 2 years old if memory serves and works perfectly . I am selling it because I picked up a 1000watt version to add head room for the 3090.They are both boxed up and ready to shipI am looking to package the two to save on shipping and am asking $675 shipped or best offer. Payment via Paypal and if not F&F, add 2.9%.PM Me if interested12 year warranty