FS: EVGA RTX 3090 XC3 Ultra

Lateralus
More [H]uman than Human
- Joined
- Aug 7, 2004
- Messages
- 17,961
Greetings [H]!
Letting go of this beast. I'm the first owner. Light 4K gaming; no mining. Still 144 days of warranty. Comes with box and whatever (unopened) accessories were included.
$725 shipped via PP F&F or Google Wallet. $25 of the sale price will be reinvested in the [H] to help cover hosting costs. We all enjoy this forum, so giving a little back can't hurt.
No trades - I'm set. Thanks for looking!
