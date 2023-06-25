FS: EVGA RTX 3090 XC3 Ultra

Lateralus

Greetings [H]!

Letting go of this beast. I'm the first owner. Light 4K gaming; no mining. Still 144 days of warranty. Comes with box and whatever (unopened) accessories were included.

$725 shipped via PP F&F or Google Wallet. $25 of the sale price will be reinvested in the [H] to help cover hosting costs. We all enjoy this forum, so giving a little back can't hurt.

No trades - I'm set. Thanks for looking!

20230625_151216888_iOS.jpg


20230625_151306113_iOS.jpg


20230625_151410985_iOS.jpg
 
