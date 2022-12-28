FS: EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra w/H20 block & BNIB Intel 12700k

1. EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra with installed Bykski Water Block. I've used this for gaming since Jan 2021, and recently upgraded to a 4090. The GPU was bought through EVGA direct, so I can provide proof of purchase to the buyer, who will be covered under the 3 year trasnferable warranty until Jan of 2024. The sale includes: GPU with water block installed (see photos below) and original packaging/parts for both the GPU and water block (including stock air cooler).
Price: $900
2. Intel I7-12700k CPU. Purchased from Microcenter last week. CPU is brand new in sealed box. It was bought for a motherboard combo deal to pair with the 13900k I kept.
Price: $250
No trades at this time. I accept Paypal. Prices include shipping to CONUS and insurance.
Seller Feedback:
Heatware Profile under Neon01
Ebay Profile under chcampbe6l7c
Email chris.scott.campbell@gmail.com with any questions or interest. Thanks.
Photos:
3090:
12700k
