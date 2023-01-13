FS: EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra w/ EK Waterblock and Active Backplate

My Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/66079/to
I accept Paypal and ship to the Continental USA only.

I have an EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra for sale. It has an EK Quantum Vector Nickel + Acetal Waterblock as well as the EK Quantum Vector Active Backplate to cool the memory on the backside of the card.
I am also including the EK non-active backplate I had originally, the original EVGA cooler and backplate, and of course all of the original boxes.
I am asking for $1000 shipped.
20230113-095145.jpg

20230113-095256.jpg

20230113-095428.jpg

20230113-095544.jpg

20230113-095649.jpg
 
