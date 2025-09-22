FS: EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming

Information
Heatware.
Payment via PayPal.
First person to send payment gets the item.
Items previously on the list and later removed are sold.
Thanks for looking!
=====
FS - all prices OBO
-----
EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming
I purchased this card from another [H] member because I thought my 4090 was causing BSODs due to 12VHPWR connector. It turns out the BSODs are still there even after swapping GPU, and are instead coming from my motherboard, which apparently has some kind of problem with its M.2 slots. So, I am going to keep my 4090 and re-sell the 3090.
Selling for same price I purchased the card for, up to shipping.
$680 shipped
