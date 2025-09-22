  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming

A

AVT

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Aug 8, 2008
Messages
4,850
Information

Heatware.
Payment via PayPal.
First person to send payment gets the item.
Items previously on the list and later removed are sold.
Thanks for looking!

=====

FS - all prices OBO

-----

EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming

I purchased this card from another [H] member because I thought my 4090 was causing BSODs due to 12VHPWR connector. It turns out the BSODs are still there even after swapping GPU, and are instead coming from my motherboard, which apparently has some kind of problem with its M.2 slots. So, I am going to keep my 4090 and re-sell the 3090.

Selling for same price I purchased the card for, up to shipping.

$680 shipped
 
