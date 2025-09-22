FS: EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming - $680

Information

EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming

$680 shipped

Gigabyte B550i Mini ITX v1.1 - damaged with suspected bad M.2 slots

SOLD STRICTLY AS-IS - PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION

Payment via PayPal.First person to send payment gets the item.Items previously on the list and later removed are sold.Thanks for looking!=====-----I purchased this card from another [H] member because I thought my 4090 was causing BSODs due to 12VHPWR connector. It turns out the BSODs are still there even after swapping GPU. After replacing a bunch of parts, they were instead coming from my motherboard, which apparently has some kind of problem with its M.2 slots. So, I now have a new mobo, and I am going to keep my 4090 and re-sell the 3090.Selling for same price I purchased the card for, up to shipping.-----This motherboard does not fully work. Once the system gets hot enough during gaming, it'll BSOD at random with CRITICAL_PROCESS_DIED. Happens only when the system is hot enough. I've replaced it with brand new motherboard same model, which has fixed the BSODs for me.I believe the problem has to do with the electrical connection between the M.2 slots and chipset, because the system won't successfully write a minidump after BSOD. I've tried different GPUs, SSD in different slots, and different SSDs, problem persists - but I did not try reformatting Windows because this would take too much time to reinstall stuff.My best guess is that this problem arose over time due to GPU sag pushing on the PCIe slot, which caused something inside the board to warp and cause a short when hot enough. As a result, this motherboard might be good for someone that wants a lower-power rig for non-gaming purposes, especially if not using a GPU and/or connecting an SSD via SATA rather than M.2 to avoid the problem. This board is also likely a good candidate for trying to fix it by reflowing the solder (for instance using oven bake method), but I don't recommend this unless you've done it before to fix an iPhone or Xbox.Very low price - nearly free with shipping - due to damage.