FS: EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Replacement Shroud - Unused, Black

justin_43
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 27, 2012
- Messages
- 545
My Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/66079/to
I accept Paypal and ship to the Continental USA only.
I have an EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Replacement Shroud for sale. It is the black version and has never been used. I got it from EVGA to replace the red version on my card but never used it and no longer have the card so I have no use for it.
I am asking for $25 shipped.
