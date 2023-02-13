FS: EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Replacement Shroud - Unused, Black

My Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/66079/to
I accept Paypal and ship to the Continental USA only.

I have an EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Replacement Shroud for sale. It is the black version and has never been used. I got it from EVGA to replace the red version on my card but never used it and no longer have the card so I have no use for it.
I am asking for $25 shipped.
20230207-142535.jpg

20230207-142547.jpg

20230207-142628.jpg

20230207-142635.jpg

20230207-142743.jpg
 
