FS: EVGA RTX 3080TI FTW3 Hybrid - M2 Mac Mini - EVGA 1200w PS -B650E MB

Hey everyone. Haven't sold anything on here since 2023 however I'm back after finally upgrading my old PC to some new hardware. I have a few items I'm trying to sell before I dump them on eBay. I also might list my amazing Caselabs case. I just upgraded to a MATX system so I don't think I have any use for it. So let me know if anyone is interested and I can post some pictures. PM me with any questions. I accept Zelle & Paypal F&F.

Heatware under same DBZ33

EVGA RTX 3080TI FTW# Hybrid just like new in original box. $450 plus shipping
IMG_5959.jpeg
IMG_5960.jpeg
IMG_5962.jpeg




Apple Mac Mini M2 8GB Mem 256GB SSD Only used a few times. Have it as backup for my dad. Not needed. $250 Plus Shipping
IMG_5974.jpeg
IMG_5975.jpeg
IMG_5977.jpeg




Apple Mac Mini M4 16GB Ram 256GB SSD. Still under warranty. Purchased it to be used on a garage TV however only used it twice. SOLD outside of forum.
IMG_6019.jpeg
IMG_6020.jpeg
IMG_6022.jpeg
IMG_6021.jpeg




EVGA Supernova 1200W P2 power supply. Works perfectly. Just had to get a smaller PSU for small MATX case. $130 plus shipping
IMG_5968.jpeg
IMG_5970.jpeg
IMG_5971.jpeg

IMG_5972.jpeg




ASUS Tuf Gaming B650E-E Wifi MB brand new. Purchased a AMD 9800X3d bundle and after getting it up and running I decided to go with a MATX system. They told me I would have to return the whole bundle if I wanted to return just the MB. $120 Plus shipping
IMG_5963.jpeg
IMG_5965.jpeg
IMG_5966.jpeg
IMG_5964.jpeg
 
