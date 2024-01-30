FS: EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 10GB with EK waterblock

Epos7

Gawd
Joined
Aug 31, 2015
Messages
869
Asking $500 shipped to lower 48 states.

Selling my non-LHR 3080 with block installed (EK-Quantum Vector XC3 RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB - Nickel + Plexi).

Card will ship with original air cooler. Purchased new November 2020. Used lightly for 2.5 years. Zero issues.

20240130_105616.jpg


Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/125533/to
 
