FS: EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 10GB[SOLD], EK XC3 RTX 3080/3090 waterblock

Epos7

Gawd
Joined
Aug 31, 2015
Messages
906
Update: installed the original cooler back on the card. Selling the waterblock separately.

Prices include shipping to lower 48 states. PayPal preferred.

[SOLD] EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 10GB (non-LHR) - $375
20240220_183135.jpg20240220_183145.jpg

EK-Quantum Vector XC3 RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB - Nickel + Plexi with matching EK backplate (black) - $80

20240220_185227.jpg20240220_185256.jpg


Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/125533/to
 
