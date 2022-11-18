FS: EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra 10GB - SOLD

GreenGoose
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2004
- Messages
- 1,709
EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra 10GB: $500 Shipped - SOLD
This card has only been used for light gaming. Never overclocked or mined on. Comes in original packaging with all accessories. Card has been 100% with no issues.
Heat: GreenGoose 60-0-0
Last edited: