FS: EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra 10GB - SOLD

GreenGoose

GreenGoose

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 17, 2004
Messages
1,709
EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra 10GB: $500 Shipped - SOLD

This card has only been used for light gaming. Never overclocked or mined on. Comes in original packaging with all accessories. Card has been 100% with no issues.

Heat: GreenGoose 60-0-0

IMG_0209.jpg


IMG_0210.jpg


IMG_0213.jpg


IMG_0211.jpg


IMG_0212.jpg
 
Last edited:
E

EJR357

Weaksauce
Joined
Aug 27, 2012
Messages
114
Bump for you because I looked. Would have bought this if I hadn't gotten impatient and bought a 3070 off NewEgg. Good luck with sale!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top