FS: EVGA RTX 3080 EKWB + ASUS Routers! GT-AX11000, RT-AX58U

More photos by request if you need to see something more closely. Everything is in 100% working condition and was well taken care of. Except where noted, all prices are shipped to CONUS by either USPS Priority Mail, UPS Ground, or FedEx Ground (my choice) with payments by Cash App, Venmo, Zelle, Google Pay, cryptocurrency, or Paypal.

Please no thread crapping. If you’re not interested or a price is too high, please let me know in a PM or just move along.

For Sale is a EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING 10GB GDDR6X LHR GPU with EKWB water blocks and Gelid Solutions GP-Extreme thermal pads yielding excellent results including core temps in the low 50's C under load and memory temps generally in the 40's. (See AIDA64 screenshot taken under a gaming load.)
https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=10G-P5-3897-KL
=> $699 shipped

For Sale are three two ASUS routers!

ASUS RT-AX89X (AX6000 and dual 10G ports!)
https://www.asus.com/networking-iot-servers/wifi-routers/asus-gaming-routers/rt-ax89x/
=> $295 shipped SOLD!

ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 (2.5G port!)
https://rog.asus.com/us/networking/rog-rapture-gt-ax11000-model/
=> $275 shipped

ASUS RT-AX58U (AX3000)
https://www.asus.com/networking-iot-servers/wifi-routers/asus-wifi-routers/rt-ax58u/
=> $90 shipped

My feedback:

eBay 372 / 100% positive since 1998
HeatWare 37-0-0
 

