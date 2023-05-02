FS: EVGA RTX 3070 XC3 Ultra, Diablo IV, Overwatch 2 Ultimate Battle Pass, Ryzen 3600 CPU

Flogger23m
- Jun 19, 2009
- 13,417
Have an RTX 3070 EVGA XC3 Ultra Gaming for sale. Great graphics card, works flawlessly. Has around a year left of warranty. This is the original model without the hash rate limiter but was never used for mining.
My heatware.
Price: $330 shipped.
US Only.
Diablo IV for Battle.net.
You will need a RTX 4090, 4080, 4070ti or 4070 to activate it.
Price: $50.
Ryzen 3600 with Wraith OEM cooler.
Price: $85 shipped.
US Only.
Have an Overwatch 2 Ultimate Battle Pass bundle to sell.
You will need a RTX 4090, 4080, 4070ti or 4070 to activate it.
$20.
