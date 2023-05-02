FS: EVGA RTX 3070 XC3 Ultra, Diablo IV, Overwatch 2 Ultimate Battle Pass, Ryzen 3600 CPU

Have an RTX 3070 EVGA XC3 Ultra Gaming for sale. Great graphics card, works flawlessly. Has around a year left of warranty. This is the original model without the hash rate limiter but was never used for mining.

Price: $330 shipped.

US Only.


20230426_172203.jpg


Diablo IV for Battle.net.

You will need a RTX 4090, 4080, 4070ti or 4070 to activate it.

Price: $50.


Ryzen 3600 with Wraith OEM cooler.

Price: $85 shipped.

US Only.


20190801_231055.jpg




Have an Overwatch 2 Ultimate Battle Pass bundle to sell.

You will need a RTX 4090, 4080, 4070ti or 4070 to activate it.

$20.
 

