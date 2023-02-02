FS: EVGA RTX 3070 TI FTW3 ULTRA

Hi everyone,



Selling a used EVGA RTX 3070 Ti FTW3 Ultra card. Will come in original packaging and looks like brand new. Was in a filtered case. GPU registered and still under warranty with EVGA see below.



EVGA RTX 3070 TI warranty 643 more days left



Prices

EVGA RTX 3070 TI FTW3 Ultra 8GB - $450 Firm plus shipping





SOLD:

EVGA RTX 3080 TI FTW3 Ultra 12GB - (SOLD to Sardaan)

EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA 10GB - (SOLD to Magoo)

EVGA 3080 Hybrid Cooler Never Used - (SOLD to Compcons)



Heatware under same username DBZ33