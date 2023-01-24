FS: EVGA RTX 3070 Ti FTW3 Ultra (SOLD)

Greetings again, today I have for sale a very nice EVGA RTX 3070 Ti FTW3 Ultra. Card is in great shape and runs without issue and is cool and quiet. This was used in my nephews gaming rig for about a year and easily let him max out all his games at 1440p. This is the full GA 104 die with all 6144 CUDA cores unlocked and comes with 8GB GDDR6X memory good for over 600GB/sec bandwidth at default. The card still has 1.5 years of transferrable warranty as a side note.Full card specs here:in cont US (SOLD)I accept PayPalHEAT is 190-0