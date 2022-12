FS: EVGA RTX 3070 & 3090 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING

Bunch of eVga RTX cards for sale from a decommissioned mining rig. Cards work 100%- cleaned to best of my ability and all are under warranty (serial based) for at least a year if not longer (details below).Cards only- no box or accessories.LOCAL Pickup is NY 13760 - willing to drive within reason for single cards or if you want multiple we can arrange something via PM.* All RTX 3070s have 381 Days of Warranty remaining as of 12/28/22* eVga Link https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=08G-P5-3767-KR * Time Stamps Warranty ExampleCardsCards* eVga Link https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=24G-P5-3987-KR * Time Stamps WarrantyCardsIf you feel price is off- feel free to submit your offer via PM and we can go from there. I can ship the cards as well for actual shipping costs- payment via PP F&F.