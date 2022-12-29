FS: EVGA RTX 3070 & 3090 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING

Volkswagen
Moderator
Staff member
- Joined
- Nov 12, 2002
- Messages
- 4,843
Bunch of eVga RTX cards for sale from a decommissioned mining rig. Cards work 100%- cleaned to best of my ability and all are under warranty (serial based) for at least a year if not longer (details below).
Cards only- no box or accessories.
LOCAL Pickup is NY 13760 - willing to drive within reason for single cards or if you want multiple we can arrange something via PM.
**EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING, 08G-P5-3767-KR, 8GB GDDR6, iCX3 Technology, ARGB LED, Metal Backplate P/N: 08G-P5-3767-KR**
* **QTY Available 5 - price per card is $400**
* All RTX 3070s have 381 Days of Warranty remaining as of 12/28/22
* eVga Link https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=08G-P5-3767-KR
* Time Stamps Warranty Example Cards Cards
**EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING, 24G-P5-3987-KR, 24GB GDDR6X, iCX3 Technology, ARGB LED, Metal Backplate P/N: 24G-P5-3987-KR**
* **QTY Available 6- price per card is $800 for the shorter warranty (527 days- I have 4 of these) and $830 for the longer warranty (817 days I have 2 of these)
* eVga Link https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=24G-P5-3987-KR
* Time Stamps Warranty Cards
If you feel price is off- feel free to submit your offer via PM and we can go from there. I can ship the cards as well for actual shipping costs- payment via PP F&F.
HEATWARE: Volkswagen 549-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/20134/to
Cards only- no box or accessories.
LOCAL Pickup is NY 13760 - willing to drive within reason for single cards or if you want multiple we can arrange something via PM.
**EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING, 08G-P5-3767-KR, 8GB GDDR6, iCX3 Technology, ARGB LED, Metal Backplate P/N: 08G-P5-3767-KR**
* **QTY Available 5 - price per card is $400**
* All RTX 3070s have 381 Days of Warranty remaining as of 12/28/22
* eVga Link https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=08G-P5-3767-KR
* Time Stamps Warranty Example Cards Cards
**EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING, 24G-P5-3987-KR, 24GB GDDR6X, iCX3 Technology, ARGB LED, Metal Backplate P/N: 24G-P5-3987-KR**
* **QTY Available 6- price per card is $800 for the shorter warranty (527 days- I have 4 of these) and $830 for the longer warranty (817 days I have 2 of these)
* eVga Link https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=24G-P5-3987-KR
* Time Stamps Warranty Cards
If you feel price is off- feel free to submit your offer via PM and we can go from there. I can ship the cards as well for actual shipping costs- payment via PP F&F.
HEATWARE: Volkswagen 549-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/20134/to