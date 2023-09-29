FS: EVGA RTX 3060 Ti Ultra FTW3, CPU cooler

Flogger23m
Have to sell a few items, everything is in good condition. My heatware.
Have an EVGA RTX 3060 Ti Ultra FTW3 for sale. Works great, excellent cooler. Includes original box.
Price: $240 shipped, USA.
Cryorig H7 CPU cooler. Works on LGA 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156 and AM3, AM4.
Most be sold with GPU; shipping is around $10 so isn't worth selling it alone.
Price: $15.
Starfield . Steam key but will require one of the following AMD products installed to activate:
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700X
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700
AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600X
AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600
AMD Radeon™ RX 7600
AMD Radeon™ RX 6650 XT
AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 XT
AMD Radeon™ RX 6600
Can activate for you if necessary.
Price: $35
Ryzen 3600 . Includes a Wraith cooler.SOLD
Price: $70 shipped.
Want to sell these three in a bundle:
Ryzen 5700X CPU
G Skill DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) F4-3200C16D-32GVK
ASRock X370 Killer SLI/AC motherboard
Price: $270 shipped USA.
SOLD
PM me for offers or questions.
