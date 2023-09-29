FS: EVGA RTX 3060 Ti Ultra FTW3, CPU cooler

Have to sell a few items, everything is in good condition. My heatware.


Have an EVGA RTX 3060 Ti Ultra FTW3 for sale. Works great, excellent cooler. Includes original box.

Price: $240 shipped, USA.



20230818_104913.jpg20230818_104944.jpg20230818_105203 - Copy.jpg


Cryorig H7 CPU cooler. Works on LGA 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156 and AM3, AM4.

Cryorig H7 (1).jpgCryorig H7 (2).jpg

Most be sold with GPU; shipping is around $10 so isn't worth selling it alone.

Price: $15.


Starfield. Steam key but will require one of the following AMD products installed to activate:

AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700X
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700
AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600X
AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600
AMD Radeon™ RX 6650 XT
AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 XT
AMD Radeon™ RX 6600

Can activate for you if necessary.


Price: $35



Ryzen 3600. Includes a Wraith cooler.

Price: $70 shipped. SOLD



Want to sell these three in a bundle:

Ryzen 5700X CPU

G Skill DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) F4-3200C16D-32GVK

ASRock X370 Killer SLI/AC motherboard

Price: $270 shipped USA.
SOLD


20231011_152750.jpg
20231011_145935.jpg
20231011_153205.jpg




PM me for offers or questions.
 

