FS: *EVGA RTX 2080 ti* [New in box (Sealed)]

DaedalusHelios
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 19, 2008
- Messages
- 2,218
I am selling the EVGA RTX 2080 ti Black 11G-P4-2281-KR
Brand new in box and factory sealed!
$925 shipped paypal preferred, ships USPS Priority immediately after payment. First with money in hand gets it. Thank you for your interest.
If paid in a way to avoid fees of any kind for me, I would accept $900 shipped.
Heatware is Echelon V 265-0-0
