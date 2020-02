FS: *EVGA RTX 2080 ti* [New in box (Sealed)] and Gtx 1080 ti (used)

$875 shipped

$400 shipped

I am selling the EVGA RTX 2080 ti Black 11G-P4-2281-KR Brand new in box and factory sealed!paypal preferred, ships USPS Priority immediately after payment. First with money in hand gets it. Thank you for your interest.I also have an EVGA GTX 1080 ti SC2 iCX cooler for sale.Heatware is Echelon V 265-0-0