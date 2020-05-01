FS: EVGA RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra

Have a fresh EVGA RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra coming in from a RMA swap. In the two weeks that it has been out I've decided to move forward with a custom loop for my PC. Unfortunately, the waterblocks for this GPU don't play very well with the height clearance in my PC case and where the radiators would mount. As a result, I can't mount the GPU either horizontally (waterblock is too tall) or vertically (blocks bottom radiator) with my planned custom loop setup.



I bought the original card off another [H] member here about a month ago and am just looking to recoup most of my investment so that I can put it towards a 2080 Ti FE. I'll have pics up tomorrow when the card arrives. I can test it for DOA or leave it as it came in from EVGA at buyer's request.



There are 567 days left of the warranty at the time of this post, but I am unsure if the warranty transfers to the "third" owner. If it doesn't, I can help with RMA'ing the card during the warranty period but all expenses (such as shipping costs) would be covered by the new owner.



I am asking $900 shipped Paypal F&F or $930 shipped via Paypal G&S . I will ship only to the continental US.



My heat is under exlink. Buyer must have excellent heatware references!