FS: EVGA RTX 2080 TI FTW3 Ultra and Samsung CRG9 Gaming Monitor

My references and rules are listed below. I can be reached via PM.
References:
Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=66716
eBay: http://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=j_dolley&ftab=AllFeedback
Rules:
I am willing to listen to offers, but please no low balling.
All prices include shipping cost. Item will be shipped based on the most affordable/convenient route.
I accept PayPal as my payment option
- If purchasing through PayPal and using CC - I require the buyer to send an e-mail from the PayPal e-mail address stating they approve the purchase.
Any other questions not addressed here should be asked via PM.
_________________________________________
eVGA nVidia GeForce RTX 2080ti FTW3 Ultra - $1050
- In excellent condition. Will ship in original retail box with all included accessories and has over 3 years left on warranty (1360 days).
Samsung 49" CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED Gaming Monitor - $1000
- In excellent condition and no dead pixels found. Will ship (or local pickup near 78665) in original retail box with all included accessories.
_________________________________________
SOLD:
References:
Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=66716
eBay: http://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=j_dolley&ftab=AllFeedback
Rules:
I am willing to listen to offers, but please no low balling.
All prices include shipping cost. Item will be shipped based on the most affordable/convenient route.
I accept PayPal as my payment option
- If purchasing through PayPal and using CC - I require the buyer to send an e-mail from the PayPal e-mail address stating they approve the purchase.
Any other questions not addressed here should be asked via PM.
_________________________________________
eVGA nVidia GeForce RTX 2080ti FTW3 Ultra - $1050
- In excellent condition. Will ship in original retail box with all included accessories and has over 3 years left on warranty (1360 days).
Samsung 49" CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED Gaming Monitor - $1000
- In excellent condition and no dead pixels found. Will ship (or local pickup near 78665) in original retail box with all included accessories.
_________________________________________
SOLD: