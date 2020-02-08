FS: EVGA RTX 2080 TI FTW3 Ultra and Samsung CRG9 Gaming Monitor

My references and rules are listed below. I can be reached via PM.


References:

Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=66716
eBay: http://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=j_dolley&ftab=AllFeedback

Rules:

I am willing to listen to offers, but please no low balling.

All prices include shipping cost. Item will be shipped based on the most affordable/convenient route.

I accept PayPal as my payment option
- If purchasing through PayPal and using CC - I require the buyer to send an e-mail from the PayPal e-mail address stating they approve the purchase.

Any other questions not addressed here should be asked via PM.

_________________________________________

eVGA nVidia GeForce RTX 2080ti FTW3 Ultra - $1050
- In excellent condition. Will ship in original retail box with all included accessories and has over 3 years left on warranty (1360 days).
c2b5Ut4l.jpg VZ21Ss7l.jpg
DPnfINtl.jpg NNxObAtl.jpg
XLrXXBfl.jpg

Samsung 49" CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED Gaming Monitor - $1000
- In excellent condition and no dead pixels found. Will ship (or local pickup near 78665) in original retail box with all included accessories.
I5Zm9D5l.jpg KryPVpUl.jpg
_________________________________________

SOLD:
 
