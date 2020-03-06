FS:EVGA RTX 2080 ti Black 11G-P4-2281-KR

DaedalusHelios
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 19, 2008
- Messages
- 2,248
I am selling yet another EVGA RTX 2080 ti Black 11G-P4-2281-KR
Brand new in box and factory sealed!
$900 shipped paypal preferred, ships USPS Priority immediately after payment. First with money in hand gets it. Thank you for your interest.
Heatware is Echelon V 269-0-0
