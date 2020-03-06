FS:EVGA RTX 2080 ti Black 11G-P4-2281-KR

DaedalusHelios

DaedalusHelios

2[H]4U
Joined
May 19, 2008
Messages
2,248
I am selling yet another EVGA RTX 2080 ti Black 11G-P4-2281-KR

Brand new in box and factory sealed!

$900 shipped paypal preferred, ships USPS Priority immediately after payment. First with money in hand gets it. Thank you for your interest.

Heatware is Echelon V 269-0-0
 
