FS: EVGA RTX 2070 XC Ultra

dogDAbone
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2022
- Messages
- 330
So the time has come to upgrade my son's gammin rig (as a graduation present) to a 4080ti, so this one has to go to a good home....
I bought this card brand new in 2021 and it has been flawless with absolutely ZERO issues since day 1, in a smoke & pet free home, and never any mining.
His new card will be here on the 14th, so this card will be available to ship any day after that.
PRICE: $200/OBO, via verified Paypal ONLY, w/ USPS Priority Mail included in the lower 48 US, to those with good/recent heat only.
I will post pics as soon as I remove it from his rig Friday.
Please pm me with any questions, thanks !
