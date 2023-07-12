FS: EVGA RTX 2070 XC Ultra

So the time has come to upgrade my son's gammin rig (as a graduation present) to a 4080ti, so this one has to go to a good home....

I bought this card brand new in 2021 and it has been flawless with absolutely ZERO issues since day 1, in a smoke & pet free home, and never any mining.

His new card will be here on the 14th, so this card will be available to ship any day after that.

PRICE: $200/OBO, via verified Paypal ONLY, w/ USPS Priority Mail included in the lower 48 US, to those with good/recent heat only.

I will post pics as soon as I remove it from his rig Friday.

Please pm me with any questions, thanks !
 
Hmm.. there's a 4080ti? And you were able to buy a 2070, a card that launched in 2018 and was superceeded in 2019 by the 2070 Super, brand new in 2021? Just guessing there's some typos here.
 
