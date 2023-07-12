FS: EVGA RTX 2070 XC Ultra **SOLD**

Hmm.. there's a 4080ti? And you were able to buy a 2070, a card that launched in 2018 and was superceeded in 2019 by the 2070 Super, brand new in 2021? Just guessing there's some typos here.
 
Last edited:
Interesting
 

Attachments

  • michael-jackson-eating-popcorn.gif
    michael-jackson-eating-popcorn.gif
    113.9 KB · Views: 0
T4rd said:
Hmm.. there's a 4080ti? And you were able to buy a 2070, a card that launched in 2018 and was superceeded in 2019 by the 2070 Super, brand new in 2021? Just guessing there's some typos here.
Click to expand...
Yea I typo'd the "ti part"...my bad !

But anyways, I guess I just got lucky when I found the 2070 BNIB at a yard sale, and the seller didn't have a clue what it was....so I made him an offer he couldn't refuse, hehehe :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top