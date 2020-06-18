FS. EVGA RTX 2070 XC Gaming

payment: paypal or whatever

Found another GPU that i dont need. It was in an alienware external graphics box and got very little use, and is in great shape.
Payment and offers are what i expect to net from the sale, after whatever fees. Price includes shipping via USPS with tracking.
Paypal is fine, or venmo, check, amazon gift card, i dont care really. :)

For sale:
EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC GAMING - $400
08G-P4-2172-KR 8GB GDDR6, Dual HDB Fans, RGB LED, Metal Backplate. Bare card, dont have box anymore. Price should be accurate, i just sold one last week for same.
 
