FS. EVGA RTX 2070 XC Gaming

heat: klinkman
payment: paypal or whatever
Found another GPU that i dont need. It was in an alienware external graphics box and got very little use, and is in great shape.
Payment and offers are what i expect to net from the sale, after whatever fees. Price includes shipping via USPS with tracking.
Paypal is fine, or venmo, check, amazon gift card, i dont care really.
For sale:
EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC GAMING - $400
08G-P4-2172-KR 8GB GDDR6, Dual HDB Fans, RGB LED, Metal Backplate. Bare card, dont have box anymore. Price should be accurate, i just sold one last week for same.
