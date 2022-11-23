FS: EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra - $500

sk3tch

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
2,225
473 days of warranty left as of 11/22/22.

Got this one via RMA but I have a retail box for it (doesn’t match the serial of the card because I made a mistake when I traded the other one and didn’t make sure it matches).

Works perfectly - just upgraded to RTX 4080.

$500 regular PayPal and free UPS Ground shipping.

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to
 

