FS: EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra - $500

473 days of warranty left as of 11/22/22.Got this one via RMA but I have a retail box for it (doesn’t match the serial of the card because I made a mistake when I traded the other one and didn’t make sure it matches).Works perfectly - just upgraded to RTX 4080.$500 regular PayPal and free UPS Ground shipping.Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to