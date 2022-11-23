FS: EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra - $500

473 days of warranty left as of 11/22/22.
Got this one via RMA but I have a retail box for it (doesn’t match the serial of the card because I made a mistake when I traded the other one and didn’t make sure it matches).
Works perfectly - just upgraded to RTX 4080.
$500 regular PayPal and free UPS Ground shipping.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to
Got this one via RMA but I have a retail box for it (doesn’t match the serial of the card because I made a mistake when I traded the other one and didn’t make sure it matches).
Works perfectly - just upgraded to RTX 4080.
$500 regular PayPal and free UPS Ground shipping.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to
Attachments
-
70E02E4F-9555-46F9-99AA-D52418B96093.jpeg650.3 KB · Views: 0
-
44021811-839A-48CB-B1E1-382EF926A665.jpeg630.1 KB · Views: 0
-
5137BD88-5C4B-49E4-825D-9A9DA092754D.jpeg455.5 KB · Views: 0
-
DA4726DE-0E78-4307-92C8-27D49C6D73AB.jpeg442.1 KB · Views: 0
-
B2734502-A966-48DC-A0A6-E5C35DBA46E5.jpeg697.8 KB · Views: 0
-
DF065F6C-B063-4717-8C71-C1C52C350567.jpeg246 KB · Views: 0
-
3CB67353-016F-4008-A63D-72EB8A12D7AC.jpeg218.1 KB · Views: 0