Fs: evga hybrid cooler 1070/1080, ekwb vector nickel 2080 ti wb and backplate, evga 1000g3

*EKWB 2080 ti vector nickel waterblock with nickel backplate for reference cards* - Looking to sell or trade for Ekwb for 2080 ti Aorus. Hardware and pads included **$130 shipped**



*EVGA 1000 G3* - Complete cables, no box though. **$110 Local $120 shipped**





Evga gtx 10 series hybrid cooler, like new

$75 shipped