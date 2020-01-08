Fs: evga hybrid cooler 1070/1080, ekwb vector nickel 2080 ti wb and backplate, evga 1000g3, z270a with celeron g4400

bl1tzk1213g
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2011
- Messages
- 334
*EKWB 2080 ti vector nickel waterblock with nickel backplate* - Looking to sell or trade for Ekwb for 2080 ti Aorus. Hardware and pads included **$130 shipped**
*Asus Prime z270-a with celeron g4400* **$110 shipped**
*EVGA 1000 G3* - Complete cables, no box though. **$110 Local $120 shipped**
Evga gtx 10 series hybrid cooler, like new
$75 shipped
*Asus Prime z270-a with celeron g4400* **$110 shipped**
*EVGA 1000 G3* - Complete cables, no box though. **$110 Local $120 shipped**
Evga gtx 10 series hybrid cooler, like new
$75 shipped
Last edited: