Fs: evga hybrid cooler 1070/1080, ekwb vector nickel 2080 ti wb and backplate, evga 1000g3, z270a with celeron g4400

B

bl1tzk1213g

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 14, 2011
Messages
334
*EKWB 2080 ti vector nickel waterblock with nickel backplate* - Looking to sell or trade for Ekwb for 2080 ti Aorus. Hardware and pads included **$130 shipped**


*Asus Prime z270-a with celeron g4400* **$110 shipped**


*EVGA 1000 G3* - Complete cables, no box though. **$110 Local $120 shipped**


Evga gtx 10 series hybrid cooler, like new
$75 shipped
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top