FS: EVGA GTX 970 SSC 's, 4690k, Ddr3 and misc.

  • Seller: Angry
  • Trades: None ATM.
  • Shipping: US48 USPS (or UPS if prefered)
  • References: https://www.heatware.com/u/35448/to
  • Payment methods accepted: Paypal, Cashapp.
  • Reason: sitting around not getting used, needs a home.

GPUs:
I have two GTX EVGA 970 both are fully working. Asking $35 for one and $30 for the other, it has a small nick on the corner but it never phased it.

CPUs:
4690k
Was with the GTX Parts above, Asking $25 shipped.

I have a bunch of ram that I will list later today with pictures.
 
