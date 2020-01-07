FS: EVGA GTX 1080ti FE/ Asus Z370-I, Heatsink/fan combos / Kraken X61 AIO

Items are from a smoke-free, pet-free, child-free home. Shipped using USPS Priority with tracking and insurance. No trades needed right now as I'm moving some things I no longer need/use. Paypal as payment. Heatware under Damn Dirty Ape Cooler Master Hyper 212 heatsink / fan combo. Installed once then I upgraded to water in my itx build. $18 shipped/ {} NZXT Kraken X61 280mm AIO cooler. This has no mobo mounting hardware as it was lost and I cannot find it. This is a bargain for the person that has this hardware or can get it. Comes with everything BUT the mobo hardware. Two NZXT fans, radiator, complete assembly except mobo hardware. $50 shipped. {} Asus Strix Z370-I Gaming itx board. Retail boxed, works great. $110 Shipped. {} {} {}