FS: EVGA GTX 1080SC WITH WARRANTY

Card with retail box, no accessories (AND NO other components on the picture are included). It's still in my computer... I don't play games much anymore. Card NEVER been mined.Part Number: 08G-P4-6183-KRDescription: EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 SC GAMING, 08G-P4-6183-KR, 8GB GDDR5X, ACX 3.0 & LEDStatus: In WarrantyDays Left: 362 (as of 05/10/2020)Firm $355 PayPal UPS/FEDEX ground shipped to 48 US states.Firm $335 F&F PayPal UPS/FEDEX ground shipped to 48 US states.HEAT: TKKYou must have at least 7 Positive Heat, NO negative.Please PM if any questions.Thanks for looking!