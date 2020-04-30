FS: EVGA GTX 1080 Ti iCX GAMING

Gigantopithecus
Strongly prefer to sell this only to an established trader with a reasonable Heatware record. My Heatware ID is Gigantopithecus1999: https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti iCX GAMING (11G-P4-6591-KR, 11GB GDDR5X). Purchased new August 2017. Was in my daily driver. I take care of my gear. Non-smoking, pet-free, low-dust environment and aircanned regularly. Works great. TechSpot recently ran a detailed, good article on how the 1080 Ti stacks up in 2020. https://www.techspot.com/review/2017-geforce-1080-ti-vs-rtx-2070-super-vs-radeon-5700-xt/ Bottom line is I had zero reason to upgrade until I sprang for a 38" Ultrawide, and wanted a quieter GPU, so I upgraded to an MSI Sea Hawk 2080 Super. Frame rate increase is barely noticeable but the new liquid-cooled card is quieter, of course. Comes in the original box with the original invoice.
$415 shipped in Middle America, $425 shipped out to the coasts via PayPal. Also willing to trade in whole or in part for a Target, Costco, Home Depot, or Newegg gift card.
